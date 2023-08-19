Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $596,480.70 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $596,480.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,752.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $618,175.52.

On Wednesday, August 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $803,727.96.

On Friday, August 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22.

On Wednesday, August 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $6,500.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16.

On Tuesday, June 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,236,000 after acquiring an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after buying an additional 131,733 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,038,000 after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

