Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $730,069.98 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

