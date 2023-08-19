Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. Sells 4,551 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $130.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

