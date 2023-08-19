Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $632,731.54 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.9 %
Iron Mountain stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.
Iron Mountain Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 129.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.
