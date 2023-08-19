Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Director Marsha C. Williams Sells 17,286 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,600,000 after purchasing an additional 221,814 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.