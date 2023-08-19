Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells 3,991 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day moving average is $186.47.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.