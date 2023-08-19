BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Financial Survey

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSR Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 1 4.00 AvalonBay Communities 1 9 6 0 2.31

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.02%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $203.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities 46.32% 11.01% 6.13%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities $2.59 billion 9.82 $1.14 billion $8.89 20.17

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust.

87.9% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AvalonBay Communities beats BSR Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

