VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) versus Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Critical Comparison

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VerifyMe and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

VerifyMe currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $47.63, suggesting a potential upside of 46.27%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

12.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and Verint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.58 -$14.40 million ($0.31) -3.68 Verint Systems $902.24 million 2.32 $14.90 million ($0.05) -651.07

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -11.23% -19.54% -13.40% Verint Systems 1.99% 15.68% 5.92%

Summary

Verint Systems beats VerifyMe on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools. The company provides Experience Management application which collect and analyze customer experience data, as well as customer engagement cloud platform services. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

