RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Head to Head Review

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 134.04 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.89 SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 4.92 -$320.41 million ($0.25) -32.88

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RocketFuel Blockchain and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 4 8 5 0 2.06

SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.91, indicating a potential upside of 8.35%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22% SoFi Technologies -10.38% -3.76% -0.95%

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

