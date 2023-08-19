Contrasting Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Honest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Airborne Wireless Network alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honest has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Honest -16.95% -35.55% -22.13%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Airborne Wireless Network and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 0 2 1 0 2.33

Honest has a consensus price target of $2.71, indicating a potential upside of 95.14%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Honest $313.65 million 0.42 -$49.02 million ($0.61) -2.28

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

About Airborne Wireless Network

(Get Free Report)

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Airborne Wireless Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.