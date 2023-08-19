Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $133.50

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

