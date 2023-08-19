Contrasting Cibus (CBUS) and Its Peers

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cibus to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cibus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 208 499 531 62 2.34

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Cibus’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -1,025.19% -21.52% -22.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cibus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cibus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.92 Cibus Competitors $5.26 billion $910.98 million 5.97

Cibus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cibus rivals beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

