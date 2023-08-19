Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 3.1 %

FSI opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.47. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flexible Solutions International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 41,133 shares of company stock worth $111,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

