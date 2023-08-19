ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

