ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
ENGlobal stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
