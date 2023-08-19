StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

