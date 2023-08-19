NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NEXT opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NextDecade by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextDecade by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in NextDecade by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

