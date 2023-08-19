Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GLNG

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $96,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.