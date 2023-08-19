Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,699,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 93.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

