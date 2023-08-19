Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

