China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.