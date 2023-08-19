Mizuho Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $161.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.93.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MPC opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.