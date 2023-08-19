Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.89.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

