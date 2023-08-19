Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Finance Of America Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FOA opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 53.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 942,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,579 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 47.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 280,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

