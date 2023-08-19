ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

