Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

