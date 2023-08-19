Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

UNTY stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $170,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 9,288 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $215,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $170,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

