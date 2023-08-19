Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.97. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Upland Software by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 324,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

