United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

UTHR opened at $229.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.99 and its 200-day moving average is $229.91. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,595. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 815.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.