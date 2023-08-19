Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Usio Price Performance

Shares of USIO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.98. Usio has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.56.

Institutional Trading of Usio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Usio by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,153,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 204,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

