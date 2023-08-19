Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RMD stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.72.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

