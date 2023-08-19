Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Village Super Market Stock Up 0.9 %
VLGEA stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $353.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.36.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $529.29 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.
