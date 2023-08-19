Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.9 %

VLGEA stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $353.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $529.29 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market

Village Super Market Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 130,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.