Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMDGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.22. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

