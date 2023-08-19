Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Utah Medical Products Price Performance
NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.22. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%.
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
