Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Hovde Group cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.44. Veritex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. Research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,548.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 119,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 31.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Veritex by 9.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $287,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

