StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

