Insider Selling: News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) General Counsel Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
News Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of News by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in News by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,122,000 after buying an additional 1,728,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on News in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
