Insider Selling: News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) General Counsel Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

News Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of News by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in News by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,122,000 after buying an additional 1,728,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on News in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

