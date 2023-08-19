VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. VEON has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VEON Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

