VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEONGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. VEON has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEONGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

