VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON Stock Performance
VEON stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. VEON has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VEON
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.