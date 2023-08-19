Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.59. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter.
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
