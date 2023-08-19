Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Price Performance

Value Line stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.59. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.