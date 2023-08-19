Francis C. Rosch Sells 50,000 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,474.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $23.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,181,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 133.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,271 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 3,675.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 753,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

