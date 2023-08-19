Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,380 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,132 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,287,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,031,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

