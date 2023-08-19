Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $140,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $237,506 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.