KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Sells $1,243,795.55 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $477.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $477.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

