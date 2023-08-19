Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO Sells $1,333,886.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $1,333,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 77,730 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $548,773.80.

On Monday, July 17th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $1,886,864.00.

On Monday, July 10th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $1,930,468.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,714,430.00.

On Monday, June 26th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $286,827.84.

On Monday, June 12th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.