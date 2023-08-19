Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Sells $1,665,333.41 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.46. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 983.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 701,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5,114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
