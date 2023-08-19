Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Sells $1,665,333.41 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.46. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 983.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 701,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5,114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.