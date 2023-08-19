Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP Sells $1,393,148.40 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.2 %

SMCI stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,479.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

