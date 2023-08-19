Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $1,705,473.50 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 27,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,705,473.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,204,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,669,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $604,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $307,284.12.

On Monday, July 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $501,970.86.

On Friday, July 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $693,630.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $761,138.01.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

View Our Latest Report on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.