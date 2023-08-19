HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,400,500.48 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $269.12 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

