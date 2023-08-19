HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,400,500.48 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:HCA opened at $269.12 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.43.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HCA Healthcare
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.