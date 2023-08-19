Mark J. Tarr Sells 25,330 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,137,000 after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,286,000 after purchasing an additional 731,015 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,295,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

