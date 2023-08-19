Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.83 million, a PE ratio of 198.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 48.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 565.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 72,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 307,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

