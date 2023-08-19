Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Senti Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNTI opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Senti Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Senti Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,015,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 425,898 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP lifted its holdings in Senti Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 210,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senti Biosciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

