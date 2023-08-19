CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAIXY. Jefferies Financial Group raised CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays began coverage on CaixaBank in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CaixaBank Price Performance

About CaixaBank

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

